Posted: Jul 23, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2021 10:42 AM

Garrett Giles

The 40th Annual Green Country Rodeo is just days away.

Tammy Falleaf with the Bartlesville Round-Up Club said they are ready to see you and celebrate an even bigger, better event. Falleaf said ticket purchases will get you entered in for a chance to win a Henry Gold Boy .22 rifle.

To purchase tickets, Falleaf said you can send the Bartlesville Round Up Club a message on Facebook. Falleaf said she will then give you the names of the four Queen contestants to choose to purchase tickets from. She said the contestants will sell tickets through Wednesday afternoon.

You can call the Bartlesville Radio station for tickets at 918.336.1400. Tickets will also be sold at the gate. Tickets cost $10. Children ages six and under get in free.

Bartlesville Round-Up Club's Facebook page can be found here.

Little Britches contestants are selling raffle tickets as well for a dollar. Falleaf said this is for a chance to win a $500 meat package that has been donated by Rainey's Custom Butchering in Ramona. She said the community has showed up and has given their time for the Round-Up Club's annual Green Country Rodeo.

Bronc riding, bull riding, roping, barrel race, wild horse races, kid's activities and more will be held. Falleaf said a trick rider will be present on Thursday night. She said a special drill team called the Canadian Rangerettes will be performing on Friday and Saturday. A dance will take place after the rodeo on Saturday night. The main rodeo event will be held at 8:00 p.m.

For the kids, Mutton Bustin will take place nightly at 7:00 p.m. Falleaf said any kiddo that is six years of age or under and less than 70 pounds can attend. She said the kids should be registered for the goat riding by 6:30 p.m.

Peewee and junior barrel races can still sign up and compete nightly during the rodeo. Falleaf said there will be a separate pay out each night for each event. She said peewee barrels is for kids ages eight and under. The junior barrels are for those ages nine to 15.

There will be a Jackpot Calf Roping event. Falleaf said the event will happen the morning of Saturday, July 31. She said there will be $1,000 in added money.

All event winners will be given a buckle this year. Falleaf said $1,000 has been added to each event.

Two saddles from Yocham's Custom Leather Saddlery and Cowboy Decor will be given away. Falleaf said one saddle will be given to the top ticket seller among the Queen contestants. She said the other saddle will be given to one of the Little Britches. $3,500 worth of prizes and cash will be given away to the other six contestants that didn't win the saddle. Anyone interested in having their youngster compete in the future can talk with the Bartlesville Round-Up Club at the event.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Round-Up Club Facebook Page