Posted: Jul 23, 2021 9:07 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2021 9:49 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Several local fire departments have been working to put out a fire that broke out in a wax factory in downtown Ochelata early on Friday morning.

The fire started at Premier Wax, Inc. at 12:30 in the morning.

There have been seven different fire departments helping at one point or another and the fire was spread throughout the building.

Large vats of wax igniting, along with water availability, were both an issue early in the fight against the fire. Fire fighting foam was used to help control the wax-fires.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox explains.

Crews are still on the scene doing mop up and making sure the wax does not reignite. Cox said the crews will continue to work on hot spots, but nothing is actively on fire as of 10:00 AM.

There were no injuries, but Bartlesville Ambulance was on the scene to help rehab firefighters.

Cox says there will be an investigation into the cause of the fire.