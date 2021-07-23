Posted: Jul 23, 2021 6:44 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2021 6:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Education has highlighted the internship program at Bartlesville High School.

Principal LaDonna Chancellor said the program has been a game changer for the students who have participated. Even after this year of COVID-19, Chancellor said 37 businesses have worked with Bartlesville Public School to have student interns this year.

Chancellor said the amount of time and effort that BPS's college and career counselors spend getting to know the students and their strengths and goals separates Bartlesville from the rest. She said they strive to give their students the full experience of the job they want. Two students also gave testimony about the intern program in a video created by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

The video by the OSDE can be viewed below.