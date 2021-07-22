Posted: Jul 22, 2021 1:32 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt opted to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits a month ago. This was done in an effort to put Oklahoman’s back to work by giving those who find employment a $1,200 back-to-work incentive.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has begun distributing those checks and Oklahoma is now in the top 10 for having the lowest unemployment rate across the nation. This is something Governor Kevin Stitt is glad to see.

These $1,200 incentive payments have been made possible thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year.