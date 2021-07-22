Posted: Jul 22, 2021 12:56 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 12:57 PM

Ty Loftis

For those at risk of developing type two diabetes or have pre-diabetes, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is offering a program for people to have a structured lifestyle moving forward.

This diabetes prevention program is a year-long program that focuses on lifestyle changes to live with diabetes. There are 16 weekly sessions followed by six monthly follow-up sessions.

Classes will begin on Wednesday, August 25th at 4:30 p.m. Courses will be held at the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Diabetes and Nutrition Education Classroom just off of Frank Phillips Blvd. Registration is required. Call 918-331-1143 for more information.