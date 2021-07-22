Posted: Jul 22, 2021 11:01 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 11:59 AM

Garrett Giles

A new art show is coming to the Price Tower Arts Center.

"Roaming Bones" kicks off the Price Tower's Solo Series on Friday, July 23. An open reception will be held that day from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. You can drop by and experience Jeremy Arnold's art while you mingle with your friends at the Tower. Arnold, a Tulsa native, utilizes a variation of mediums in his work, from woodworking to street art, to explore captivating the unexpected through mixed media.

Roaming Bones will be at the Price Tower from July 23 to August 22. The Price Tower is located at 510 S. Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville. Artwork will be available for purchase with a portion of proceeds going to support Price Tower.