Posted: Jul 22, 2021 6:50 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 6:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville students entering the sixth grade or ninth grade won’t have to go at it alone.

Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley said students going into either the sixth or ninth grade will be given an opportunity to go through “transition camps.” He said these camps will take place at Central and Madison Middle Schools as well as Bartlesville High School.

McCauley said they want students to feel comfortable in their new environment. He said the transition camps are a way for students to get familiar with the buildings they will be in in the upcoming school year.

McCauley said these camps will take place in the next couple of weeks. He encourages interested students and parents to call the student’s school for more information. You can also find out more on each school site’s website.

Below are the site websites for each school :

Central Middle School

Madison Middle School

Bartlesville High School