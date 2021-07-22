Posted: Jul 22, 2021 5:49 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 5:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Bruins on the Run will be in its third season when school starts in Bartlesville come August.

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis said Bruins on the Run is their after-school running and mentoring program. Ellis said the program is offered to all fifth graders in the Bartlesville Public Schools district. She said the Foundation covers the costs for running shoes, race registrations and t-shirts.

Ellis said Bruins on the Run is an excellent opportunity for those students that may not be involved in other activities after school. She said the students can stay after school through Bruins on the Run to run with their teacher mentors who are volunteering their time to spend extra time outside of the classroom to engage with their students.

Bruins on the Run will culminate with the Woolaroc 8K in October. To learn more about Bruins on the Run, click here.