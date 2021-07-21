Posted: Jul 21, 2021 2:20 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook and Hominy have recently seen improvements made to their airports through the help of grant funding. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Kelly Bland says with the popularity of Pawhuska increasing, it would be a good idea to consider making the same improvements there.

Bland talks about how she intends to make these improvements a reality.