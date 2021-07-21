Posted: Jul 21, 2021 10:48 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 10:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released the COVID-19 alert map on Wednesday and for the first time since late March; Washington County is in the orange, or moderate risk category for a chance of getting COVID-19. Osage County is also in the moderate risk level and Nowata County sits in the yellow, or low risk level.

As of this advisory, there are 32 counties at the orange risk level, 38 in the yellow risk level and seven in the green, or new normal level. Dr. George Monks with the Oklahoma State Medical Association had this to say on the increase and the new Delta variant:

“The delta variant has slightly different symptoms compared to the original virus. You may not get the loss of taste and smell. The delta variant could cause issues like a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, body aches and congestion.”

Experts stress that the delta variant spreads easily and it takes less of the variant to make someone sick.