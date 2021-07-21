Posted: Jul 21, 2021 8:50 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 9:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Over a week has gone by since a Bartlesville teen ran away from home.

17-year-old Ericka (Evan) Lino left home on Monday, July 12 leaving belongings and a cell phone behind. Bartlesville Police Lieutenant Warren Morrow said Evan emptied a bank account. He said Lino was last seen walking north on Highway 75 towards Dewey with a backpack, a jug of water, and food.

Lt. Morrow said they have no reason to believe that Lino is in danger at this time. However, Lt. Morrow said they do not like having teenagers with unknown whereabouts roaming around for this long. He said they want to locate Lino as quickly as possible.

Lt. Morrow said Lino had hinted at leaving town for Portland, Maine. He said they do not have an absolute way to track Evan's location, so they have no way of telling whether the teen is in the Bartlesville area or not.

Lino had been communicating with another young adult from Maine through an online gaming discord. Lt. Morrow said Lino had reached out to an aunt about a possible vacation to the east coast. He said Lino's last known discord message stated that Evan was going to Maine to visit the young adult.

The Bartlesville Police Department has made contact with the young adult and the family Lino was going to visit. Lt. Morrow said Evan has not arrived at their residence. He said the BPD has been in contact with the commercial bus transit companies for ticket sales in Lino's name. Evan's name has also been flagged with the Federal Aviation Commission (FVC) in case a plane ticket is purchased. Investigators are continuing to follow any leads that come their way whether it be via phone, email, or CrimeStoppers.

If you see Lino, you are asked to call the Bartlesville Police Department's non-emergency number at 918.338.4001. Any police department can be contacted if Lino is out of state because the young adult has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). You will need to speak with Investigator Steve Johnson if you call the BPD.

Lino's information has also been disseminated with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC), the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and Leads Online.