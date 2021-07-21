Posted: Jul 21, 2021 3:37 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 8:12 AM

Garrett Giles

The railroad company is sending a crew from Kansas City to remove the train by 4:00 or 5:00 p.m.

*** ORIGINAL STORY BELOW***

A train derails in the City of Bartlesville.

Lieutenant Josh Johnson with the Bartlesville Police Department said the accident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday. He said four cars came off the track with two of them landing sideways.

Lt. Johnson said the railroad company has notified the BPD that Adams Boulevard will be shutdown for approximately three to five hours. He highly encouraged finding a different route if you are coming to town. 14th Street at the railroad tracks is not blocked by the train traffic at this time.

There were no injuries. Lt. Johnson said nothing spilled on the roadway as the carts were empty.

Frank Phillips Boulevard and Hensley Boulevard remain unaffected by the train derailment.

A crane is heading to Bartlesville to lift the cars back on the track. A new engine is on its way from Owasso to come around behind it.

Photo courtesy: Kris Ketchum