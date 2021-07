Posted: Jul 20, 2021 1:55 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The demand for hotels in Osage County continues to grow with the economic expansion that the County is seeing. Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland says the need for public transportation is something that goes hand-in-hand with that.

Bland says this is something she has began to notice within the past few months.