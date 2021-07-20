Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation recently made an announcement regarding the McGirt case ruling, which was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Osage Nation said in part that, “The Osage Nation Reservation remains intact.”

To solidify the Osage Reservation existence, Osage Nation Attorney General Clint Patterson filed a brief on June 1st to the State of Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. The brief says the following:

“The Osage Nation has a fundamental interest in this case because its reservation boundaries affect self-governance, its jurisdiction over crimes committed by Indian offenders and its ability to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.”

The Osage Nation, and its citizens, have occupied the Reservation, for the past 150 years.