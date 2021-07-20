Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland will be returning to Bartlesville in August.

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend its upcoming Phillips 66 Update Forum Luncheon as they welcome Garland back to town. Garland will give an update on the company during the event, which is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The forum will take place at City Church, 4222 Rice Creek Road.

Cost to attend is $25 per person or $275 for a reserved table of eight. Virtual attendance costs $15. To register, click here.