Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:27 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

A GoFundMe has been created to bring a burger joint back to the eastside of Bartlesville.

Tommy (TJ) Magana of Bartlesville has always dreamed of starting his own business and having the ability to give back to the community that helped raise him. That is why TJ has created the GoFundMe page to bring Lot.A.Burger back to east Bartlesville.

TJ said he has been working for Lot.A.Burger with the Akers family for six years now. He started on the fryers making minimum wage and has worked his way up to General Manager.

“I was recently offered to franchise my own location,” Magana said. “However getting started has been very time consuming. I have had to hire multiple contractors and have paid five month’s rent. [We’re] still in need of equipment and costs for paying contractors and rent.”

If you wish to give, you can find the GoFundMe page here.

“Any help could be very appreciated and again thank you for all you generosity,” Magana said.

The goal is to raise $50,000. The hope is to open the new location at the old Little Caesar's building near the Eastland Shopping Center along Frank Phillips Boulevard.