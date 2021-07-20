Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 10:19 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Johnson O’Malley Program will be holding a writing camp next Tuesday for middle and high school students.

Participants will be able to run through ACT writing prompts, poetry, painting and other fun activities aimed at finding the students’ inner voice and preparing for success on future writing tests.

Attendees must register in advance. Admission is free and lunch will be provided. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and will take place at the Osage Nation Education Department in Hominy. To sign-up, call Avis Ballard at 918-287-5545.