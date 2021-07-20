Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 10:14 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville's newest alderperson Billie Roane was our guest on CITY MATTERS on Tuesday.

Roane represents Ward. She was selected to replace former alderman Alan Gentges became the city's municipal judge following the death of judge Steven Canatser.

Billie reviews some recent happenings in the city and she went into detail when it came to informing listeners and viewers about board, committee and commission openings.

The City of Bartlesville has numerous boards, committees and commissions that are driven by citizen volunteers. All citizens are encouraged and welcome to apply.

Board applications are located online and in the city manager’s office, located on the second floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. Applications are kept on file for two years.

Current openings

Members are currently needed on the following boards: