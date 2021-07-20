Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Fitness Lovers of Washington County (FLOWCo) is a couch to 5K program designed for anyone who desires to move more, become part of a close-knit community, and achieve greater overall health.

The beauty of FLOWCo is that all fitness levels are welcome. If you are an avid runner, an advanced walker, or even new to exercise, this program accommodates all individuals.

The goal of the program is that all participants will be able to complete a 5K at the end of the 12-week season. Participants will experience a properly designed exercise program to help all become well equipped to conquer a 5K. This free walk or walk/run fitness program is open to anyone 13 years and older. Babies in appropriate strollers are also welcome. Children must have a parent or guardian in the program.

Residents of Washington County are encouraged to partake with the community while having fun with the free FLOWCo fitness program.

In a statement, Tyler Cunningham, Exercise Physiologist at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, said:

“If your goal is to lose or maintain weight, reduce stress, lower your cholesterol, reduce your risk for heart disease or diabetes, relieve your arthritis pain, get out and enjoy the outdoors, or to meet new people and have fun, FLOWCo can help you get there.”

Many past participants have shared their experiences through written testimonials as well. Here are a few:

“The program and the friends I have made, have pushed me to be healthier.”

“FLOWCo provides the support group I need to show up.”

“I didn't want to do the program, but the more I walked, the better I felt!”

FLOWCo began as a project of the Preventative Health Partnership, a sub-committee of the Washington County Wellness Initiative with sponsorship by the City of Bartlesville, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, and the Washington County Health Department. The program was modeled after the successful RoCo Fit program in Roger County. The goal of programs like FLOWCo is to promote an environment of safe and healthy lifestyles to improve the poor ranking in health behavior and outcome statistics for Washington County. With a group of dedicated, fun, knowledgeable, and very giving people who mentor the participants, as well as community partnerships, FLOWCo aims to improve the health of Washington County one step or stride at a time.

The FLOWCo fall information and registration meeting will be held Tuesday, August 10 at 6:00 p.m. in the first-floor classroom at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, 3500 S.E. Frank Phillips Boulevard, Bartlesville. This one-hour meeting will explain details of the program, allow participants to ask questions, and register those excited about beginning their new fitness journey. The fall season begins Tuesday, August 17 at 6:00 p.m. at Lee Lake.

Individuals unable to attend the August 10 informational meeting may contact Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection at 918.331.1102 or email wellnessconnection@ascension.org.

Register online at Eventbrite.com. Registration for the fall season closes August 31. If you have questions please call 918.331.1102 or email wellnessconnection@ascension.org, or send a message through our Facebook page, FLOWCo.