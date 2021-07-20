Posted: Jul 20, 2021 9:54 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

The Children's Musical Theatre presents"Mathilda" July 22-25 at the Bartlesville Community Center. The show is orignated from the Roald Dahl children's book about an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

A few of the main players appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday (Emma Perry as Mathilda, Thomas Duncan as Mr. Wormwood and Bella Cavaceci).Also appearing was Executive Director Kristie Hewitt.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.

Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

ABOUT CMT

Established in 2000 as a subsidiary program of the YWCA of Bartlesville, CMT was founded as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization in response to an increased demand for arts education programs in our region, specifically in musical theatre. A true “Cinderella” story, CMT exists because members of the Bartlesville community banded together to ensure that students in northeastern Oklahoma have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of productions, workshops, and training classes in each discipline of musical theatre—acting, music and dance—so they become true triple threats. However, while CMT’s programming challenges students to hone their craft, our ultimate goal is to help students develop life-skills, like teamwork, creativity, problem-solving, and self-confidence that will benefit them for the rest of their lives.

The capstone of CMT’s programming is the annual Main-stage Summer Musical, a five-week musical theatre intensive during which students ages 7-17 learn how to put on a full-scale Broadway musical complete with elaborate sets, period-costumes, intricate lighting design, and a live orchestra. Typically, each production casts 65-85 students who live within a 40-mile radius of Bartlesville, OK. In order to make this production accessible to as many students as possible, the Main-stage Summer Musical is tuition-free. During the summer, CMT also offers a variety of non-audition based summer camps that additional training and performance opportunities to students by teaching them how to produce a show in two weeks or less.