Posted: Jul 19, 2021 1:10 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Asphalt is finally being laid along a portion of Bison Road in Washington County.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said crews started asphalting on Monday along Bison Road from Tuxedo Boulevard to Durham Road just east of Bartlesville. Bouvier said the project had been delayed because the specs for the asphalt mix needed to be up to standard with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). He said the asphalt mix had not met ODOT's standards so they went back to the table to try and bring the asphalt mix for the project up to those standards.

Commissioner Bouvier said getting this portion of Bison Road done will be beneficial. Bouvier said it will help with safety issues along Durham Road. He said there are drop-offs on both sides of Durham, which got him to question if the issue could be fixed.

Paragon Construction is facilitating the work for the Bison Road project. No time has been set for the completion of the project.

Commissioner Bouvier told Bartlesville Radio in the past that the original hope was to complete the first leg of the work in December 2020, but weather delayed those efforts. He also said that he is excited to have a safer roadway for residents in a rural part of Washington County because it will allow bicyclists to travel from Tuxedo Boulevard to the north towards Dewey once the project is complete.