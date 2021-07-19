Posted: Jul 19, 2021 12:40 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 12:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department (Washington CHD) will offer free sports physicals from its mobile clinic at Dewey Elementary School next week.

Washington CHD will be in the school parking lot of Dewey Elementary located along Bulldogger Road on Tuesday, July 27. The offer will last from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. No appointment is needed as walk-in's are acceptable.

Questions? Call Washington CHD at 918.335.3005.