Posted: Jul 19, 2021 12:36 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 12:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The streets are lined with dirt once again and filming for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has resumed along parts of Kihekah Ave. in downtown Pawhuska.

As crowds gather to watch from a distance, horse-drawn carriages and cars styled from the 1920s march up and down the street in an attempt to get the shot that Director Martin Scorsese is looking for.

Extras wait patiently for their time to be called back out onto the set and producers of the movie shout out instructions to the cast. These are just some of the things taking place as filming continues in downtown Pawhuska, which is expected to continue through September. The movie is due out in early 2022.