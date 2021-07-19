Posted: Jul 19, 2021 11:22 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 11:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Driver's License MegaCenters will be opening in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to help reduce the pressure on local tag agencies.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety will continue to work on streamlining the ID/Real-ID system to make your local agencies convenient again. They have opened up CDL testing/licensing to third party testing centers such as Junior Colleges and CareerTech centers.

The Bartlesville Tag Agency will soon have a second set of processing machines to double its licensing and ID capabilities.

The Driver's License MegaCenter in OKC is anticipated to open on Monday, July 26, at 1000 NE 10th. The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Tulsa MegaCenter will open on Monday, Aug. 16, at the Kensington Business Center, 7130 S. Lewis Ave., Suite 190. The hours are the same and no appointments are needed.

