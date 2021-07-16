Posted: Jul 16, 2021 1:29 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2021 1:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The Dewey United Methodist Church will be holding a “Bread of Life” food pantry on Saturday, July 24th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to be added to the distribution list, call 918-440-3541. Dewey residents will have priority and other applications will be processed based on availability.

Food donations and monetary contributions are always appreciated. The Dewey United Methodist Church is located at 618 N. Delaware Ave.