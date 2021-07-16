Posted: Jul 16, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2021 9:40 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and re-visit some important items that were discussed a week ago.

After wanting to get more information regarding signing a resolution, which would allow county employees to get a one-time payment of $2,500, the commissioners will consider approving that resolution. They commissioners will do the same regarding the possibility of allowing the Osage County Industrial Trust Authority to get $250,000.

After learning there was a possibility of allowing elected officials across Osage County to get a one-time payment of $2,500 last week, they will also visit the possibility of signing that resolution.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland will give a report on how tourism is going across the region and the commissioners will look to sign an agreement so that work can be done on private property to improve North 52nd. West Ave. in District Two.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.