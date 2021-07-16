Posted: Jul 16, 2021 9:38 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2021 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

It's a great way to feed your tummy and fill your soul--Jesus Burger!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor Rando and Shiloh Gamble, founder's of Get Real Ministries, put out the invitation for their Jesus Burger event where you can get a great meal and listen to the Word of Jesus Christ.

Jesus Burger events are held every 3rd Saturday at 6pm at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville. Pastor Rando says, "Come as you are, we just ask you to cover the important parts, pull up your pants and come on in!"

The Gambles remind us Get Real Ministries is available for prayer, and encouragement anytime, in the name of the Lord, Jesus Christ. If you feel broken, alone, or just need a place to feel loved...all they as is that you please join them. Service times are Wednesdays at 6:30 PM and Sundays at 10:30 A.M..

Get Real Ministries is all-denominations. According to Pastor Rando, "It’s a relationship with God; not a religion."