Posted: Jul 14, 2021 3:26 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 3:26 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $1,500 contribution to Mutual Bartlesville.

Arvest local sales manager Whitney Watson and Dewey branch manager Sandy Burns presented the check to Brecca Coskey-Nwuankwa and Amy Rice, Mutual Gold Program instructors.

“We are happy to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Watson. “We support Mutual Gold Program’s purpose to provide encouragement and quality mentorship.”

The funds were used to support Mutual Gold’s 8th grade graduation celebration at Dewey Middle School. Boys and girls had the opportunity to participate in team building activities, enjoy lunch together and celebrate in this day-long event.

“We are so grateful to the Arvest Foundation,” said Kristie Jardot, Mutual Gold lead program coordinator. “This generous donation helped provide the funding needed to put on this wonderful event and serve the eighth graders at Dewey Middle School.”

With a 57-year history, Mutual Bartlesville programs include Mutual Gold where staff and volunteers work within area schools to provide digital media safety and character development education, along with encouragement and quality mentorship; Mutual Collaborations which partners with other groups and organizations in the community to provide the same digital media and character education as the Gold program; and Mutual Families which serves to strengthen and encourage all members of the family unit by building strong foundations in truth, wisdom and Christ-likeness.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.