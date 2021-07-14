Posted: Jul 14, 2021 2:10 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

An ordinance recently went into effect allowing electric scooters to be rode across parts of Bartlesville. The City of Pawhuska is considering making a similar ordinance, but council members want to get more information first. The person looking to bring those scooters to Pawhuska did give some detail as to what an agreement would look like and it looks very similar to the one that the Bartlesville Council has already signed.

One thing of note is that there would be a no scooter zone down Kihekah Ave. and along Main Street from Palmer Ave. to Leahy Ave. This is to keep congestion down across town.