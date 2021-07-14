Posted: Jul 14, 2021 1:30 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

Utilities Director for the City of Pawhuska, Bill Bruce has announced that he will be stepping away from his post at the end of the month. Before leaving, Bruce wanted to give an update to the Pawhuska City Council as to how things were going at the power plant.

All council members had something positive to say about Bruce, but it was Code Enforcement Officer Steve Hughes who said Bruce made his job so much easier.

Stephen Tippin will be stepping in to take over the city's electric. Tippin has two employees working for him who have been in Pawhuska less than three years. Bruce has worked for the Pawhuska electric department for 31 years.