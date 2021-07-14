Posted: Jul 14, 2021 12:29 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 12:29 PM

Max Gross

Joe Exotic could be slated for a shorter prison sentence after The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated his sentence but affirmed his conviction. Joseph Maldonado-Passage or “Joe Exotic” was sentenced to 22 years in prison previously on 21 counts, including two counts of murder-for-hire.

Exotic’s legal team filed an appeal saying that the court should have combined the two murder-for-hires charges. The appeal was won by the legal team. This will mean that Exotic is still convicted of the crime but will re-sentenced. It is possible that the sentence will be shorter than the 22 years in prison he was previously given.