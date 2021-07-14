Posted: Jul 14, 2021 10:00 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is accepting applications for its next Citizens Police Academy.

Captain Troy Newell said for applications to be considered for the next academy, they must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Chief Tracy Roles said one of the goals of the academy is to create ambassadors in the community for the department. He said we all have to continue to learn together so we can stay in the positive place we are in here in Bartlesville.

Applications for the 12-week course can be obtained in person at the Police Department or by emailing Captain Newell at tmnewell@cityofbartlesville.org.

The objective of Bartlesville Police Department's Citizens Police Academy is to improve the general understanding of policing among the citizens of Bartlesville, thereby enabling them to make more informed judgments about policing and to develop a trust between our citizens.

The academy is free to attend and meets 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday’s for 12 weeks. Class sizes are limited to ensure the quality of the course. Chief Roles said 20 to 25 applicants will be accepted.

The objective of the academy is not to make police officers out of the graduates, but to make them better-informed residents, with an accurate knowledge of the department's responsibilities and functions.

Citizens Police Academy is taught by police officers and other personnel in their own area of expertise. Sessions cover a range of topics, including patrol functions, jail operations, 911 communications, hiring and training of officers, domestic violence issues, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, narcotics, DUI enforcement, and officer use of force, officer safety, crime prevention and defensive tactics. Chief Roles said he believes citizens will be able to drive a police car on the driving track, shoot guns at the firing range, and participate in the MILO System.

Chief Roles said they have ideas in the development phase that will help the BPD bridge the gap with those ages 13 to 18. He said they want to have better interactions and connections with teens in our area as they are navigating through life. He said they hope to have courses for kids in the future.