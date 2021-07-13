Posted: Jul 13, 2021 3:11 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 3:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Schlotzsky's is coming to Bartlesville.

Bartlesville's Community Development Department had received preliminary plans from the company to construct a restaurant at 3813 E. Frank Phillips Boulevard between Bank of Oklahoma and Starbucks. Schlotzsky's serves sandwiches, soups and more.

The submitted plans have been approved and need only to be picked up by the contractor. According to the CDD, civil plans were approved on June 15 and building plans were approved June 30.

The City of Bartlesville has not been given a potential start date for construction.

Below is a mapped out location where Schlotzsky's is planned to be built.