Posted: Jul 13, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 2:24 PM

Garrett Giles

State Representative Sean Roberts, a Republican from Hominy, has announced he is requesting a forensic and independent audit of the 2020 general election results in Oklahoma County and two other random Counties in the state.

In a statement, Rep. Roberts said:

“Oklahomans have the right to know their election results can be trusted.”

In a letter sent to the Election Board Secretary, Roberts states:

“Every citizen deserves to have faith in the integrity of the election process and its outcome. It is my responsibility, as an elected public servant, to assure my constituents that Oklahoma’s elections are safe and secure. There were clear signs of election fraud in various other states around the country such as Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Elections are the bedrock of our constitutional republic and the recent fraud across the country has led to voter confidence dropping drastically, we must prove our state elections are secure."

The audit Roberts is requesting would consist of registration and votes cast audit, vote count and tally audit, election voting systems audit, and a reported results audit.

Constituents have stated over and over again that transparency is a must in our republic and every citizen should be confident that their vote counts as one. To ensure this Representative Roberts is also considering legislation next year that creates a more comprehensive audit process to protect future elections.