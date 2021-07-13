Posted: Jul 13, 2021 1:13 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The fiscal year ended in June and with COVID-19 in effect, it has been a wild ride for schools financially, as they initially struggled to see where things may go, but COVID-19 relief money soon helped ease the burden. Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash says they brought in slightly more revenue this year and things are already off to a good start heading into this next fiscal year.

Cash went on to say that they had to expend a lot of money in June so that the school could get it collected. As of now, expenditures are nearly doubled from a year ago.

Cash says they started the year at a carryover of 1.6 million dollars. That is now up to 1.63 million dollars.