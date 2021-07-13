Posted: Jul 13, 2021 10:51 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 10:59 AM

Garrett Giles

A local church will host a free drive-thru grocery giveaway.

Spirit Church will be giving away free groceries on Wednesday, July 14, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The church is located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville.

All are welcome to attend. Spirit Church wants to spread the love, joy and peace of Jesus Christ into our community. You can pick-up groceries for you or for someone you know that is in need.