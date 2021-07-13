Posted: Jul 13, 2021 10:42 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 11:10 AM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville Police Officer mows a lawn for someone in need.

Bartlesville Police Officer Compton was recognized by a member of the community on Monday. Officer Compton helped this resident mow their yard. The resident uses a walker or electric scooter to get around.

This individual would have to push the mower with one hand while using the walker to keep their balance in the other hand. The homeowner told multiple people no when they asked if they could mow the yard until Officer Compton arrived to help out.

Officer Compton is a dedicated member of the BPD and a Board Member for Project Tribute Foundation, a non-profit organization with a goal to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders in our area.

Project Tribute Foundation Executive Director Jon Beckloff said they have incredible leaders on our board and Officer Compton is no exception.

A post on the Bartlesville Police Department's Facebook page said:

"GREAT job Officer Compton! This is what Community Policing looks like."

Officer Compton has also joined Officer Coates in speaking with young people in our community. The two officers supported young ladies that were selling lemonade recently. They also had snacks and cold drinks with two young men who asked for the to come by and visit with them.