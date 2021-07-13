Posted: Jul 13, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 10:41 AM

The 75th annual Cavalcade Rodeo has started this week at the Osage County Fairgrounds and everyone can find something fun to do throughout the week.

A street dance with Bo Phillips will take place in downtown Pawhuska on Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m.

Rodeo performances will commence Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. with a grand entry and evening performance to follow at 7 p.m. Tanner Usrey will perform live following the rodeo at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

Events will begin at 9 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday with evening performances beginning at 7 p.m. The Great Divide is set to play on Thursday night, while Jason Boland and the Stragglers are set to take the stage on Friday evening.

The annual parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning with the final night of performances beginning at 7 p.m. William Clark Green will be Saturday evening’s performer. The finals are set to take place on Sunday morning beginning at 10 a.m.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will be broadcasting live from the Osage County Fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thanks to The Cavalcade Committee, Bluestem Aerial Sprayers, Holden’s Septic Service, Wise Boot and Shoe Repair, Swan Insurance, AirMedCare Network and Sydebotham Animal Chiropractic for making the broadcast possible.