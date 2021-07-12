Posted: Jul 12, 2021 2:49 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2021 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for an alleged domestic incident which occurred on Friday. Anthony Ornelas appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where a judge found probable cause for his arrest. Official charges could be presented against Ornelas at a scheduled court date on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a residence on the 600 block of Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville in the early morning hours on Friday. The victim claims she was eating when Ornelas started an argument with her. The victim stated the argument was about money.

She claims that Ornelas hit her in the torso. He then allegedly placed her in a choke hold. Officers observed scratches on the woman’s face. She says the injuries came from the struggle to get away from the defendant.

Bond for Ornelas was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim.