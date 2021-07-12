Posted: Jul 12, 2021 2:48 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2021 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with two counts of lewd acts with a minor during a court appearance on Monday. Damon Stafford was arraigned on the felony charges in Washington County. He had been seen by a judge last Friday as well.

According to an affidavit, Stafford was in the same residence as a five-year-old female and six-year-old male child that he knew through a family friend. During forensic interviews the victims said that Stafford touched them inappropriately while outside of the residence.

Stafford was interviewed and said that he did touch both children but not for more than two seconds. He admitted to police that he was addicted to pornography. Bartlesville Police officers seized his phone as evidence.

Bond for Stafford was previously set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victims. He is set to return to court on July 23.