Posted: Jul 12, 2021 2:31 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2021 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

As a new COVID-19 variant begins to impact Oklahoma, District Three Commissioner for Osage County Darren McKinney warns that it is important to continue staying vigilant.

Osage County has had 33 COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks with two deaths occurring during that time span, which is a rise from past months. The Osage County Health Department says COVID-19 vaccination requests are declining.