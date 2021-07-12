Posted: Jul 12, 2021 11:55 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2021 12:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Some road projects in Washington County have reached completion.

In District Three, Road 3000 from Highway 75 to Vera has received a mile of black top. The black top was anticipated to be complete on Monday at noon. Stripping will take place from there.

Meanwhile in District Two, a mile of road east of Oglesby has received black top. Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said they would pick up chips from Oologah for Road 4020 north of Highway 60. He said they are getting ready to rehab the road.