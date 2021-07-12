Posted: Jul 12, 2021 10:43 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2021 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Renovations are still being heavily favored for the Washington County Courthouse after crews demolished the old County Election Board office in May.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap gave an update on the courthouse on Monday morning. Commissioner Dunlap said Dan Keleher said electrical and mechanical should be in the works this week. He said they hope to have a bid packet out by the first of August.

Commissioner Dunlap continues to tell the public that they are moving foward and doing all that they can to complete the work. He said the work will be bid as a night time project at a future date. He said they do not want the work to interfere with the court's affairs during the day.

In March, Commissioner Dunlap said that he belives it would be wise to have plans for a bigger courtroom on the second floor moving forward. He said they could make two smaller courtrooms on the first floor for traffic fines and items of similar severity.

Stout Construction demolished the old Washington County Election Board offices in the courthouse over the Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. This was to make way for the renovations to take place at the courthouse. The Election Board moved across the street to the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall.

The Washington County Courthouse is located in the 400 Block of Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.