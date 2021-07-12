Posted: Jul 12, 2021 10:16 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2021 10:16 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners rejected a proposal from the district’s attorney officer at Monday’s meeting. The proposal was in regards to how resolve a situation with a private landowner near county road 26 in the Devil’s Backbone area.

The landowner wanted to have the county put up a fence to restrict access near the private property. The area in question is in Nowata County District No. 1. Commissioner Burke LaRue says he will not be putting up a fence.

LaRue says he was consulted prior to the purchasing of the property and has held a similar stance throughout. A group representing the property first came before the commissioners in June 2020.

All three commissioners agreed that the road can’t be closed. The commissioners will tend to the matter further in weeks to come.