Posted: Jul 10, 2021 6:16 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2021 6:27 PM

Tom Davis

A line of strong thunderstorms tracked though the Bartlesville Radio listening area Saturday night that produced as much a 3-plus inches of rain per hour in some areas, high winds that toppled some trees and power outages that affected nearly 900 customers.

The storms began passing through parts of Osage County just after 4pm. Heavy rains and high winds accompanied the storm cell that would eventually stretch from Osage County to Craig County at one time.

The high winds that accompanied the storms knocked down some tree branches through the area with one tree that fell on a power line near the roundabout on Siver Lake Road (see photo).

Some motorists failed to heed the flash flood warnings the were issued and found themselve stuck along Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville in the rising waters (see photos below).

Photos by Kevin and Dorea Potter