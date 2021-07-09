Posted: Jul 09, 2021 3:16 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 3:41 PM

Garrett Giles

A Community Cooling Center is coming to Dewey.

Chad DeGonia, the Pastor of Northpoint Church in Dewey, announced on Friday that they will open their Family Life Center on days where temperatures exceed 95 degrees. DeGonia said the Community Cooling Center will be open from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday if needed and if there is no other event scheduled.

Northpoint Church is located at 1515 N. Osage.