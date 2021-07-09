Posted: Jul 09, 2021 2:34 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The hottest block party in town is coming soon to Bartlesville.

Young Professionals of Bartlesville (YPB) will host its annual Hot Street Party from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at Tower Center at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Boulevard. Brad Doenges, President of the Doenges Family of Autos, said they will be partnering once again with YPB. He said there will be kids games, games for the adults, food, drinks, music and more.

Bartlesville Community Center Director Val Callaghan spoke highly of YBP, saying that they always give proceeds from the Hot Street Party to a local non-profit. She said all you have to do is get out and have fun in order to help others.

This year's proceeds will benefit The Cottage. The non-profit offers free pregnancy tests, multiple ultrasound clinics, mom and baby resources, and residential care for those that are pregnant.

If you wish to volunteer, you can find Young Professionals of Bartlesville on Facebook.