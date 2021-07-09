Posted: Jul 09, 2021 2:06 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The Price Tower Arts Center has named Tiffany Wade as its next Executive Director.

Brad Doenges, the Chairman of the Price Tower's Executive Committee, said they are thrilled to have Wade on their staff. Doenges said Wade brings great experience when it comes to hospitality and hotel / restaurant management. He said Wade also has a great love for the arts and the Bartlesville community.

This comes after Rick Loyd officially resigned from the position on Wednesday, June 30. Doenges thanked Loyd for all of his hard work over the years.

Wade now takes charge at the Price Tower, which is the only fully recognized skyscraper designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The 19-story landmark completed in 1956 is located at 510 S. Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville.

A reception was held to honor the outgoing Loyd. You can read more on that story here.