Posted: Jul 09, 2021 11:18 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution for a $15,000 donation from the Delaware Tribe for the construction of a road to Silverlake Cemetery at Hillcrest.

Assistant Chief Brad Killscrow presented the check to Commissioner Mike Bouvier in late June with Tribal Council Treasurer Rusty Creed-Brown. Killscrow said they look forward to more projects like this in the future. He said they are the Delaware Tribe and they have been since 1868.

Pictured left to right: Commissioner Mike Bouvier, Assistant Chief Brad Killscrow, Tribal Council Treasurer Rusty Creed-Brown.

Not forgetting the past is the purpose of the project. Commissioner Bouvier said it is nice to be able to work with people that make history preservation possible.

Commissioner Bouvier said the road to Silverlake Cemetery is all dirt at the moment. He said the new road will be all black top.

Also in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners will consider a resolution regarding a donation from Phillips 66 to the Washington County Fire Department. There will be consideration and possible approval of a resolution regarding the addition of a fund for Drug Court as well. Lastly, the Commissioners will consider the holiday schedule for the 2022 Calendar Year.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 12, at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.