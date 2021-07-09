Posted: Jul 09, 2021 10:12 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 10:14 AM

Garrett Giles

A blood drive challenge returns to Dewey.

The Dewey Boots & Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive will take place on Thursday, July 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Student Center of Dewey Public Schools at 1 Bulldogger Road.

To schedule an appointment, call the Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877.340.8777. You can also register at obi.org.

When you give blood you will have a choice of one entry to Science Museum Oklahoma, one entry to Frontier City, or two entries to Safari Joe's H2O Water Park. A shirt will also be available.